 Skip to Content

Rock Falls man killed in road construction accident

New
7:39 pm News

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rock Falls man is killed while operating road construction equipment in rural Lee County.

The Lee County Coroner's Office said Timothy Denning, 34, was operating a piece of road construction equipment when it rolled into a ditch on top of Denning. The Rock Falls man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Princeton EMS responded to the incident in the area of Carter Road north of Todd Road in rural Amboy.

The death is under investigation.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content