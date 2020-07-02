Rock Falls man killed in road construction accident

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rock Falls man is killed while operating road construction equipment in rural Lee County.

The Lee County Coroner's Office said Timothy Denning, 34, was operating a piece of road construction equipment when it rolled into a ditch on top of Denning. The Rock Falls man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office and Princeton EMS responded to the incident in the area of Carter Road north of Todd Road in rural Amboy.

The death is under investigation.