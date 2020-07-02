Planned Vanilla Ice show in Texas brings coronavirus heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and its capital city have been hot spots in a summer resurgence of the coronavirus. And yet Vanilla Ice, the 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby,” is still scheduled to play an outdoor concert at a lakeside restaurant just outside Austin on Friday night. Restaurant owner Barrett Brannam says he has only sold 84 tickets and won’t sell more than 450, deliberately limiting the crowd at an outdoor venue that could hold several thousand. In a tweet Thursday, the rapper encouraged fans to wear masks and practice social distancing.