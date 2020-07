ROCKFORD (WREX) — Old Time Pottery announced Thursday that it would permanently close 4 stores as it struggles to keep up sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old Time Pottery locations in Rockford; Fayetteville, North Carolina; North Charleston, South Carolina; and Orlando, Florida will close.

Rockford's location has a sign up as of Thursday afternoon that says it is closing.

It offered home decor, furniture, housewares and more.