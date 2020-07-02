Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Invitational set to tee off Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many sporting events have been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational. The annual tournament usually takes place in May, but will now be played July 5-6. Ed Slattery, the head golf professional at the course, is looking forward to seeing the tournament.

"It's fun," Slattery said. "It's match play so the local players love the tournament because all of the other tournaments are stroke play. This is the only match play tournament in the area so it's a different kind of golf."

Fifteen of the original sixteen golfers scheduled to play in May are still participating in the invitational. There are precautions this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Just following the order from our governor, we disinfect all of our carts every time someone touches them," said Slattery. "We're obviously disinfecting all touch points everywhere on the golf course."

The opening round and quarterfinals will take place Sunday, July 5, and the semi-finals and championship rounds will be Monday, July 6.