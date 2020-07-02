Man shot multiple times in Rockford, police investigating

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police say they're investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.



Rockford police tweeted about the incident around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.



According to police, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Filmore St., which is just east of the intersection of Auburn and N. Central Ave.



Details on the shooting are limited at this time, but police the man was shot multiple times. There's no word on the victim's condition at this time.



Police say they're investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact them.



We will provide updates to this article as new information comes in.