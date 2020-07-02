Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

The FBI says a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested in New Hampshire. The FBI said Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell was taken into custody at around 8:30 a.m. on charges related to the Epstein scandal. Epstein killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”