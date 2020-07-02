India to buy 33 Russian fighter aircraft for $2.43 billion

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense ministry has approved the purchase of 21 Russian MiG-29 and 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters costing $2.43 billion to augment its air force as the country faces security challenges on its borders with China and Pakistan. The planes will supplement 59 MiG-29’s and 272 Sukhoi aircraft currently in service. The defense ministry says it also approved local development of missile systems for all three branches of the military, and ammunition and upgraded infantry combat vehicles for the army.