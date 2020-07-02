Illinois reports 869 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- Illinois public health officials are reporting more than 800 new cases of the coronavirus for the second day in a row.

On Thursday, the state reported 869 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 36 more people have lost their lives related to the virus.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Illinois to 144,882 and 6,987 deaths overall since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate state-wide from June 25-July 1 remains at 2.6 percent.