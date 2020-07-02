Illinois led the country in FBI firearm background checks in June

(WREX/CNN) — Illinois lead the country in FBI background checks associated with the sale, transfer or permitting of firearms for the month of June.



The FBI conducted more than 3.9 million background checks making it the highest month on record for background checks since the bureau began keeping statistics in 1998.



By comparison, the bureau conducted 2.3 million checks in June 2019. The figures released for June 2020 also eclipse the previous record set in March 2020, when the bureau conducted 3.7 million checks.



The state with the most background checks? Illinois.



The FBI ran background checks on 706,404 people in the state, according to the data.



The next highest state was Kentucky, with 395,188.



Under U.S. law, federally licensed gun dealers must run checks on every buyer, whether a purchase is made in a store or at a gun show. A buyer presents his or her identification to the seller, fills out a form from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives -- which lists the buyer's age, address, race, and any criminal history -- and then the seller submits the information to the FBI for checks against databases in order to ensure a criminal record does not preclude the purchase.