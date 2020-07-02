How California went from success story to virus hot spot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s mood has gone from optimistic to sour as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise heading into the July 4th weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars and indoor restaurant dining closed in most of the state, many beaches are off limits, and he’s imploring Californians to avoid holiday gatherings with family and friends. Since Memorial Day, California has gone from a coronavirus success story to a cautionary tale. Health experts say the change was a combination of a populace made complacent by positive trends, the rapid reopening of businesses and the late adoption of a mandatory mask rule.