Hague court: Italy has jurisdiction in 2012 Indian shooting

An international arbitration court has ruled that Italy and not India has jurisdiction to prosecute two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012. The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration determined the two marines have immunity from Indian prosecution. Italy had argued as such since the men were Italian government employees acting in an official capacity when the fishermen were shot and died. In a summary of its ruling released Thursday, the court ordered Italy to prosecute them and to compensate India for the loss of life and other damages. The shooting and India’s detention of the men for years without charges had strained relations between the two countries.