Former Libya envoy accuses Security Council of ‘hypocrisy’

CAIRO (AP) — A former U.N. envoy to Libya has accused the Security Council of “hypocrisy” and of undermining his efforts to bring peace to the war-torn North African country. In a podcast interview aired Tuesday, Ghassan Salame said the majority of the U.N. Security Council supported the military offensive launched last year by Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter to capture the capital Tripoli from the internationally recognized government. Salame resigned in March amid an escalation in fighting in Libya. Since 2015, Libya has been divided between two governments: one in the east, allied with Hifter, and another in the west.