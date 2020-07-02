Five airlines take federal loans to survive pandemic

DALLAS (AP) — Five airlines have accepted terms of new loans from the government to help them survive the virus pandemic.

The Treasury Department said Thursday it finalized terms of new loans to American, Spirit, Frontier, Hawaiian, and SkyWest. Those, and all other leading U.S. airlines, previously accepted a combination of grants and loans to help cover payroll costs through Sept. 30.

However, these five airlines are the first to take loans from a separate $25 billion federal fund that Congress set aside under a $2.2 billion measure to help companies hurt by the pandemic.

Air travel in the U.S. dropped about 95 percent by mid-April. It has recovered slowly, but remains down about 75 percent from where it was a year ago.