European jobless rate inches higher amid government support

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The unemployment rate in the 19 countries that use the euro currency inched higher to 7.4 % in May from 7.3% in April as governments used active labor market support programs to cushion the impact of the virus outbreak on workers. European governments have held down the rise in unemployment due to the shutdowns through programs that pay part of workers salaries in return for companies not laying them off . The U.S. jobless rate has risen to 13.3% in May from 3.5 % in February. New US figures on the jobless rate and first-time unemployment claims were due out later Thursday.