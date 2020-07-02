EU leaders seek ‘dialogue’ with China over Hong Kong law

BERLIN (AP) — Two of the European Union’s most powerful individuals say the 27-nation bloc will continue to discuss human rights and the rule of law with China after Beijing imposed a new security law on Hong Kong. But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stopped short of threatening sanctions against China or offering asylum to Hong Kong dissidents as some in the West have done. Merkel said it was important to have “a relationship of trust where one can openly say one’s opinions to each other with mutual respect.” Von der Leyen said it was in both Europes and China’s interests to maintain the special status of Hong Kong.