Equal Pay Act case declined by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Supreme Court has decided not to take up a case regarding salaries and the Equal Pay Act.

On Thursday, the court is leaving in place a decision that employers can't use past salary history to justify a pay disparity between male and female employees.

The case was out of California in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Judges there said the federal Equal Pay Act, which generally requires men and women to be paid equally for the same work, doesn't allow past salary history to be used as justification for a pay disparity.

As is normal when a case is declined, the justices did not explain their decision to not take the case.