Wisconsin officer shoots Black man brandishing knives

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin police officer shot and killed a Black man who allegedly charged him with a pair of knives. Sheboygan Press Media reports that Sheboygan police got a call Thursday morning about a man armed with knives who was running at a woman in the street. Police Chief Christopher Domagalski and the state Department of Justice say an officer tried to use his stun gun on the man, whose family identified him as 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin, but the man kept advancing and the officer had to shoot him with his service weapon. Ruffin’s family says police knew he suffered from a mental disability and that they don’t think the officer had to kill him.