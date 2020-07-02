Court could end claims Nestle, Cargill abetted child labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will consider ending a lawsuit that claims Nestle and Cargill facilitated the use of child slave labor on cocoa farms in Ivory Coast. The case could further limit access to U.S. courts by victims of human rights abuses abroad. The justices said Thursday they will review an appeals court decision that revived the lawsuit filed by former child laborers who say they were taken from Mali and held in slavery on cocoa plantations in Ivory Coast. Cargill and Nestle say they have taken steps to combat forced child labor. Arguments will be held during the term that begins in October.