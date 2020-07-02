Congress passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has approved a bill rebuking China over its crackdown in Hong Kong amid protests against a strict “national security” law that outlaws so-called subversive or terrorist acts, as well as collusion with foreign forces intervening in the city’s affairs. Critics say the new law effectively ends the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong was promised a high degree of autonomy when it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997. The U.S. legislation would impose sanctions on groups that undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to its residents.