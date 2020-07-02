Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of 7 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years. Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen. The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and say that Ricci wants sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Freddie. Ricci, best known for her childhood appearances in “Casper” and “The Addams Family,” met Heerdegen, a camera operator, on the set of her short-lived TV series “Pan Am” in 2011. They started dating in 2012 and married in 2013.