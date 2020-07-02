Board to hear formal complaint against Chief O’Shea on Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will hear a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed for comments Chief O'Shea made at a press conference on May 18, discussing teenagers accused of murder.

At a news conference on May 18, O'Shea said, "The 16 and 17-year-olds that are running around shooting each other, we're not wasting our time trying to save them. They're lost. We're trying to focus on the 3, 4, 5-year-olds all the way up through maybe 12, 13 where we have a chance at saving them and changing their lives and changing the direction they're going in their life. And we're only a part of it. They need family, they need relatives, they need you know, friends that will keep them on that path as well. 17-year-olds that are going around committing murders and shooting at people, well sorry, off to prison you go. I got nothing for you."

Weeks later O'She said his comments were taken out of context, but added that he stood by the statement and would not apologize for it.

The complaint, filed by Aija Penix, accuses Chief O'Shea of violating the Rockford Police Department's policy against biased polcing.

"I would love for Dan O'Shea to be removed from the office of police chief," Peniz told 13 WREX.

The board will hear the complaint on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Rockford City Council Chambers. The board will discuss probable cause to proceed to an evidentiary hearing on the complaint.

13 WREX will have a reporter at Tuesday's meeting.