Bishop: North Carolina priest kept on leave on abuse claims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte diocese’s bishop says a priest in North Carolina will continue to be placed on administrative leave after allegations of sexual abuse against him were revealed last year. The Charlotte Observer reports Bishop Peter Jugis made the announcement about St. Matthew Catholic Church pastor Patrick Hoare to parishioners at the church in a letter Wednesday. Jugis says in the letter Hoare was originally put on administrative leave in December after the allegations from Pennsylvania surfaced. The letter quoted by the newspaper says police in Pennsylvania investigated the allegations but could not bring charges against Hoare due to the statute of limitations.