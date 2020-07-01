Wirecard headquarters raided in probe of accounting scandal

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators have searched the headquarters of German payment systems provider Wirecard and four other locations as part of their probe of an accounting scandal that led to the arrest of the company’s longtime CEO and forced the firm to file for bankruptcy protection. Munich prosecutors said that 12 prosecutors were supported by 33 police officers as well as police IT experts in Wednesday’s raids. Five locations were searched — three in Germany, including Wirecard’s headquarters in the Munich suburb of Aschheim, and two in neighboring Austria. Ex-CEO Markus Braun was arrested last week on suspicion of incorrect statements of data and market manipulation, and then released on bail.