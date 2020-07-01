VIRUS DIARY: Moving closer to grandsons they can barely see

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Enjoying grandchildren is supposed to be one of the sweetest seasons of life. Enter the coronavirus pandemic, which separated one writer and his immunocompromised wife from the grandsons they’d just moved across state lines to live closer to. Both families quarantined specially so they could reunite fully for a weekend, and the hugs and horseplay brought a brief reprieve from a long and wrenching exile. But now the boys are back at day care, and that means a return to furtive drive-bys and waves from the sidewalk.