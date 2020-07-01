UN demands halt to key global conflicts to tackle COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is demanding an “immediate cessation of hostilities” in key conflicts including Syria, Yemen, Libya, South Sudan and Congo to tackle COVID-19. The U.N.’s most powerful body voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt its first resolution on the new coronavirus after the United States and China resolved a lengthy dispute over mentioning the World Health Organization. The resolution doesn’t mention the U.N. health agency but it does mention a General Assembly resolution that refers to WHO guidelines. The resolution calls on all warring parties “to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 90 consecutive days.”