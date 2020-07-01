UK firms slash jobs to cope with outbreak’s long term impact

LONDON (AP) — Companies linked to hospitality and travel in Britain are shedding thousands of jobs as the longer term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic take hold, choosing to slim down for survival rather than await potential government handouts. The owner of sandwich and coffee shop chain Upper Crust was the latest business that caters to travelers to announce cuts Wednesday. Some 5,000 jobs are under threat as travelers stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.It comes only a day after Airbus cut 17,000 jobs, including 1,700 in the U.K. Budget airline EasyJet began consultations with unions on cutting a third of its staff, or 4,500 jobs in all.