TV reporter, cameraman shot to death in northern Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A television reporter and a cameraman have been shot to death in La Ceiba, a town on Honduras’ northern Caribbean coast that has been wracked by gang violence in the past. National police spokesman Jair Meza said reporter German Vallecillo Jr. and camerman/producer Jorge Pozas were on a street Wednesday when two gunmen stopped in a vehicle and opened fire. Meza said the motive for the attack was under investigation. Vallecillo’s family says he had expressed interest in running for a legislative seat from the area. Vallecillo is the son of well-known journalist German Vallecillo. The Honduran association of journalists says 86 media workers had been killed in Honduras since 2001.