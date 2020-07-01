Showers and storm chances diminish into the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An isolated to scattered chance for showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Stateline for the rest of Wednesday evening. However, those chances dwindle leading toward the holiday weekend.

DRYING OUT:

An upper-level ridge has made a home over part of the Mid-West and the Stateline has made the cut. High pressure will dominate the forecast for the foreseeable future ending the reign for evening showers and storms. However, there is still some modest low level forcing that is being powered by peak day time heating.

Clear skies and the slight heat rise begin Thursday.

Most of these showers will stay to our south and west, but Lee county might fall into the pattern once more. The good news, the main concern for these evening storms will be heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. We cannot rule out a few strikes of lightning, but overall the pattern remains tame. Any convection falls off with the onset of sunset. This leaves a fair and less muggy night in the '60s for the area.

TURNING UP THE HEAT:

Unfortunately, drier conditions for the approaching holiday weekend also comes with more heat. Temperatures in the Stateline are expected to hang around in the middle 90's for quite some time. The hottest day on the agenda actually turns out to be the holiday itself in the lower 90's. However, we do get to leave the humidity behind just a tad.

The AC's may have to work extra hard for July's start.

Humidity levels into the upcoming week's end stay in the '60s which helps prevent any extreme heat indices. However, heat index values will still rise above our temperatures by a few degrees. This means that staying safe in the heat is key regardless of its extremities. Remember to stay hydrated and to limit your time in direct heat.

RAIN RETURNS:

We will avoid the rainfall for most of the upcoming weekend, but there will remain small chances. The best chances do not appear at the start of the next week.