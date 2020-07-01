‘Several’ killed in Ethiopia unrest after singer shot dead

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says “several people” have been killed in unrest that followed the killing of a popular singer this week. Angry protests were reported Tuesday in the capital, Addis Ababa, after Hachalu Hundessa was shot dead on Monday. He had been a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to a change in leadership in 2018, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed taking office. The killing was a “tragedy,” Abiy said Tuesday, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and declaring that “our enemies will not succeed.” Internet service has been cut again in Ethiopia.