RPD releases summer competitive golf schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The competitive golf season in Rockford will still happen this summer, albeit with fewer tournaments than normal. Some of the big ones are still in place.

The Rockford Park District will kick off its summer tournament slate with the first round of the Boys and Girls Classics Tuesday, July 14, at Ingersoll. They then play the following three Tuesdays, with the tournament finishing Aug. 4, at Aldeen.

The Aldeen Cup will still take place July 18-19, in what is always a competitive tournament. Also that weekend, Sinnissippi will host the Tiger Cub Invitational July 19, which features a chance for a kid to play with an adult in a relaxed tournament setting.

The Men's and Women's City championships are up for grabs at the end of July and early August. The tournaments will tee off July 25-26, then wrap up Aug. 1-2 for the summer's top prize. The Senior Classic will wrap up the Park District's tournament schedule Aug. 17-18.