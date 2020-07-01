 Skip to Content

Rockford Roasting Company plans expansion into Rockford Embassy Suites

Updated
Last updated today at 6:06 pm
6:01 pm Homepage, News, Positive Local News, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you travel on S. Main Street in Rockford you'll notice some new lettering on the Embassy Suites Hotel. Rockford Roasting Co. is displayed on the on the west side of the building.

According to the coffee shop it's planning to expand and open a cafe at the hotel. Owners say it will serve all the Rockford Roasting Company favorites along with expanding the menu to add more savory lunch options. In addition, there are plans to have ice cream from DairyHaus.

Owners are hopeful to open the new cafe later this month.

Mary Sugden

Mary Sugden is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. She joined the team in December 2014 as the evening producer. In 2015 she made the move to evening reporter before joining the 13 Investigates team in May of 2018.

She grew up in Woodstock, Illinois and graduated from Woodstock High School in 2009. Mary graduated with a degree in Journalism and Marketing from Loyola University Chicago in 2013.

Related Articles

Skip to content