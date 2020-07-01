Rockford Roasting Company plans expansion into Rockford Embassy Suites

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you travel on S. Main Street in Rockford you'll notice some new lettering on the Embassy Suites Hotel. Rockford Roasting Co. is displayed on the on the west side of the building.

According to the coffee shop it's planning to expand and open a cafe at the hotel. Owners say it will serve all the Rockford Roasting Company favorites along with expanding the menu to add more savory lunch options. In addition, there are plans to have ice cream from DairyHaus.

Owners are hopeful to open the new cafe later this month.