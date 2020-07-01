Rockford police investigate three overnight shots fired calls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says it responded to three separate shots fired calls early Wednesday morning.



The first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of 11th Ave., according to police.



In a tweet, the police department says nothing was hit by the gunfire.



About two hours later, police were called to the 1100 block of 4th Ave. for another shots fired call. Police say it appears two vehicles were shooting at each other while traveling eastbound on 4th Ave. Officers say nothing was hit by gunfire during the exchange.



Around 3 a.m., police say they called for a shots fired call in the 600 block of Score St. Details are limited, but police say a building in the area was hit by gunfire.



No injuries were reported in any of these cases and its unknown if they are connected at this time.