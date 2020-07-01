Rockford Chamber and Economic Council to unify to better Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Area Economic Development Council (RAEDC) and Rockford Chamber of Commerce unified to "achieve measurable success for the Rockford region."

“In studying best practices, the state of the Rockford region, and where we want to go as a community moving forward," task force chairman Jeff Hultman said, "we are convinced that now is the time to unify to ensure our community’s success moving forward."

The unification was announced on Wednesday in a press release.

Under the new plan, the two groups will remain two separate organizations, but work together on initiatives throughout the Rockford region.

Until 2004, the Chamber and RAEDC operated together, but eventually separated.

“The region’s ability to grow and prosper is dependent upon the business community speaking with a unified voice, working from a coordinated agenda, and collectively measuring and achieving key metrics,” Hultman said.

Volunteers from both groups will work out details ahead of the official unification in January 2021.