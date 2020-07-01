Report: Volkswagen drops plans for new plant in Turkey

BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen is dropping its plans for a new factory in Turkey in response to a drop in demand for new cars during the coronavirus pandemic. Germany’s dpa news agency on Wednesday cited a company statement making the announcement, but VW did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The automaker, Germany’s largest, had been planning to open the factory in Manisa on the western coast of Turkey. The 1.3 billion euro ($1.4 billion) facility was to build the Volkswagen brand Passat and the Superb, a sedan from its subsidiary Skoda, starting in 2022 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units.