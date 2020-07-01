Remembering the slave who joined Jefferson in Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AP) — Countless words have been written about the Declaration of Independence and Thomas Jefferson, but few about Robert Hemings, the slave who was on hand as Jefferson famously declared that “All men are created equal.” Like so many of his peers, Hemings’ life is a story of what we don’t know. Jefferson himself had little to say about Hemings at the time, rarely mentioning him in his private papers even as he attempted, unsuccessfully, to include a passage in the Declaration that condemned slavery.