Mercyhealth changes COVID-19 policy to allow visitors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth announced a change to its visitor policy on Wednesday to now allow visitors for most patients.

Mercyhealth announced the changes on Wednesday in a press release.

Adult patients can now have one visitor per day with approval while underage patients can now have two.

These new guidelines mean women in labor can now have a visitor while she is in the hospital or people receiving emergency room treatment can have someone with them.

All visitors will be screened before entering, must wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

Hospitals can make exceptions to these rules as they see fit. For example, someone nearing the end of his or her life can have more visitors with hospital approval.

However, patients with COVID-19 or those under arrest cannot have visitors unless an exception is made.

The new guidelines will change as the COVID-19 pandemic changes, Mercyhealth said.

Mercyhealth returns to its normal visiting hour schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.