Maine, Vermont next in fight over aid to religious schools

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court decision that says states can’t cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education could breathe new life into similar efforts in Maine and Vermont. A lawsuit by three families in Maine who want the state to pay for tuition for religious schools is already pending in the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston. A Vermont case seeking to allow students from religious schools to participate in a program allowing high school students to take college courses at state expense is being appealed to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York. The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a dispute over a Montana scholarship program for private K-12 education that makes donors eligible for state tax credits.