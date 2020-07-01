LeBron James’ group touts sports venues as mega-voting sites

ATLANTA (AP) — If basketball icon LeBron James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. James and his voting rights group, formed earlier this month with other black athletes and entertainers, are joining with other professional basketball leaders and Michigan’s top elections official to push for the mega voting sites to accommodate in-person balloting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons have already made deals with local elections officials in their cities. The effort will advise sports franchises around the country on how to follow suit.