GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

DENVER (AP) — A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon. This theory advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. Lauren Boebert won a surprise victory over a five-term Colorado GOP congressman Tuesday. She based her campaign on her support for gun rights but had also said when asked about the conspiracy theory, “I hope that this is real.” Other GOP candidates, including the Senate nominee in Oregon, have been more explicit.