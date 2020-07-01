Germany disbands elite army unit over extremism concerns

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister has disbanded a company of special forces, saying a culture of right-wing extremism had been allowed to develop in it behind a “wall of secrecy.” Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters Wednesday that “toxic leadership” in the company was found to have fostered an extreme right attitude among some members of the Kommando Spezialkraefte, or KSK, unit. The entire organization’s training and deployments are being scaled back as the investigation into extremism in its ranks continues, and reforms are implemented. It comes among a broader concern that Germany has not done enough to tackle right-wing extremism within its Bundeswehr military in general.