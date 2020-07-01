Bars, restaurants pay price for California virus surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars and indoor operations of restaurants to close for the next three weeks in most parts of the state. The Democratic governor’s order comes amid a troubling increase of California coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The order applies to 19 counties with a total of 72% of the state’s population, including Los Angeles County. The order also applies to the indoor operations of movie theaters, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums. Newsom also closed state beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mirror local public health orders.