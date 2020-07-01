Australian court upholds Geoffrey Rush’s defamation payout

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian court has rejected a newspaper publisher’s appeal against Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s $2.9 billion Australian dollars ($2 million) payout for defamation. Three Federal Court judges ruled that articles published by Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper in 2017 conveyed the imputation that Rush was a pervert. They ruled the trial judge had correctly included the actor’s loss of earnings in calculating damages. News Corp.-owned Nationwide News appealed the ruling that Rush was defamed by newspaper reports saying he had been accused of inappropriate behavior by a co-star in a Sydney theater production.