American Kennel Club adds a breed, with dog shows in flux

NEW YORK (AP) — A vigorous Belgian livestock-guarding breed is gaining entree to the American Kennel Club. But Americans eager to see a Belgian Laekenois in person may have to be patient, since the coronavirus pandemic has taken a bite out of dog shows. The AKC is announcing Wednesday that the Laekenois is now its 196th recognized breed. The shaggy, athletic, shepherd-style dog is eligible to start competing in many dog shows now and to debut at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show next year. However, over 11,000 U.S. dog shows, agility trials and other canine competitions have been canceled so far this year because of the pandemic.