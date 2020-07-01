 Skip to Content

Hong Kong police make first arrest under new security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have made their first arrest under a new national security law. They arrested a protester for carrying a flag calling for Hong Kong independence Wednesday in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district. The man was intercepted by police and was arrested after police had issued multiple warnings to the crowd warning that they might be in violation of the national security law. It took effect Tuesday night.

