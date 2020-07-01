5 things to watch for in Thursday’s jobs report for June

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the viral outbreak worsening and unemployment at Depression-era levels, the government on Thursday will issue what will almost surely be another remarkable jobs report. Hiring in June might have reached the highest monthly total on record — 3 million. Yet so deep were the layoffs this spring that a gain that large would still leave tens of millions of Americans out of work and the unemployment rate in double digits. And even a jobless rate above 10% wouldn’t fully capture the scope of the pandemic’s damage to the job market and economy. A nascent recovery, evident in some recently improved data, may be stalling.