Wage hike, driving privileges, civics addressed in new laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — New Illinois state laws dictating minimum wage, certain driving offenses and LGBTQ history education in public schools will take effect Wednesday. Low-wage workers statewide will see a pay increase for the second time this year. The minimum wage will increase to $10 from $9.25. In Chicago, the minimum wage will go up by $1, to $14 per hour. LGBTQ history must be taught in Illinois public schools starting in the 2020-2021 school year. A new law allows the secretary of state to suspend or revoke driving privileges when a person is using an electronic communication device while driving and “great bodily harm, permanent disability or disfigurement” results.