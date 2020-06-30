Vatican prosecutors seize data from St. Peter’s Basilica

ROME (AP) — Vatican prosecutors have ordered the seizure of documents and computers from the administrative offices of St. Peter’s Basilica in an apparently new investigation into financial irregularities in the Holy See.The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis also named a special commissioner to run the basilica, reorganize its offices, update its statutes to comply with new Vatican norms on procurement contracts and to “clarify its administration.” The special commissioner is Bishop Mario Giordana, who previously conducted an investigation into financial irregularities within the management of the Sistine Chapel Choir. The Vatican said his appointment and the seizures were based on a report from the Vatican’s auditor general, but it didn’t identify the report’s findings.