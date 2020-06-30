Using ‘face doubles,’ a new doc captures an anti-LGBTQ purge

Anonymous sources in documentaries have often been reduced to a shadowy, voice-distorted figure, or a pixelated blur. But a new documentary that debuts Tuesday on HBO has gone to greater lengths to preserve the secrecy of its sources while still conveying their humanity. “Welcome to Chechnya” is about an underground pipeline created to rescue LGBTQ Chechens from the Russian republic where the government has for several years waged a crackdown of gays. To mask the identities of gay Chechens in the film, the filmmakers used a sophisticated software program to digitally replace their faces.