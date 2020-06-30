UNC fined $1.5M for inadequate campus crime reporting

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Education over its failure to fully report information about crimes that occurred on campus. The department will monitor UNC for three years to make sure it offers more transparency when in its public records. Under the deal, which was announced Tuesday, the university must create a committee to comply with the Clery Act. A report last year found a “persistent failure” for the school to gather and share accurate and complete crime statistics.