The revolution is coming: Miranda and Kail on ‘Hamilton’ now

NEW YORK (AP) — On Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda will steal the brag of “Well, I saw it with the original cast’ from anyone who ever saw ‘Hamilton’ in its initial, blistering run on Broadway. A live capture taken from two of the last performances with most of the original cast in June 2016 will premiere on Disney+, opening a new — and far less expensive — chapter in Miranda’s ever-evolving pop-culture phenomenon. In just a weekend, over Independence Day, more people will see “Hamilton” than ever before. The film arrives just days after Broadway said it will remain shuttered for at least the rest of the year.